Demi Moore ‘still texting’ ex Ashton Kutcher when she’s low

Jennifer Aniston tries to help Demi get over Ashton

Demi Moore’s been seeking comfort from 42-year-old Jennifer Aniston after her split from hubby of 6 years Ashton Kutcher.

As well as giving 49-year-old Demi a shoulder to cry on, Jen has even loaned the star her yoga instructor Mandy Ingber and her private chefs Jewels and Jill Elmore.

The two actresses became close when they co-directed Five, a series of short films about breast cancer for US TV network Lifetime, just before Demi’s marriage breakdown in November.

But while Jen‘s rallying round her friend, what she doesn’t know is that Demi is still calling Ashton, 33.

‘She only does it when she’s feeling low,’ reveals a source.

‘She just wants to know why he threw everything away. It’s heartbreaking because there’s nothing he can say that’ll make her feel better.’

Texting her ex?

Celebrities are just like us!

