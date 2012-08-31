Josie Gibson: Luke deserves someone better than me

Josie is feeling uneasy about her relationship

Josie Gibson doesn’t feel the same way about fiancé Luke as he feels about her.

‘I’ve never been treated as well as Lukey treats me and I know hand on heart he’d never cheat on me or lay a hand on me,’ Josie, 27, tells us.

‘He tells me I look nice every day and tries his best to please me.

‘That’s all any girl should want from her bloke, isn’t it?

‘But for some reason it’s not enough for me.

‘I think we need some proper time apart so we can both decide whether we have a future together.

‘We spoke about having a break so that we can learn to appreciate each other more and see if time apart can save us.

‘I think you should treat people how you want to be treated and, right now, Luke deserves better.’

Read Josie Gibson’s column Just Josie! in Now magazine dated 3 September 2012 – out now!

SEE PICTURES At home with Josie Gibson>>

MORE PICTURES Josie Gibson and John James‘ love story>>

EXCLUSIVE PICTU

RES Big Brother winner Jo

sie Gibson gets naked for Now>>