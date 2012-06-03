Kate Middleton and Prince William receive extra ‘top secret SAS anti-kidnap training’

The Royal couple must know how to react in a crisis

Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly visited an SAS base in preparation for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The couple are said to have had extra training in what to do should they ever face kidnap.

‘Kate and William have been to the base a couple of times,’ says an insider.

And though Wills, 29, enjoyed being taught how to handle guns, Kate, 30, was said to have been nervous.

‘She got a bit scared with the bangs going off,’ the source tells the Daily Star.

Kate and Wills are believed to have started visiting the SAS headquarters together in Herefordshire in August last year to learn about how to react to potential terror threats.

Just like Prince Charles and Princess Diana after their 1981 wedding, the couple received safety briefings.

‘The training is designed to show VIPs exactly what to expect if they are taken hostage and how to behave so that they do not interfere with the rescue,’ a source told the Daily Mirror.

Wills first took the programme when he was 16 and was taught how to fire a submachine gun.

Other royals including the Queen have also completed the course, which is usually taught by SAS or MI5 officers and can take several months.

SEE PICTURES Kate Middleton wears Orla Kiely dress for Royal engagement in London with Prince Charles>>

SEE PICTURES Kate Middleton keeps dress hidden under chic grey coat at first Royal engagement without Prince William>>

SEE PICTURES Kate Middleton Style File>>

NEW PICTURES Kate Middleton and Prince William visit riot victims in Birmingham>>

NEW PICTURES Kate Middleton and Prince William dazzle in LA>>

NEW PICTURES Prince William and Kate Middleton on their visit to Prince Edward Island in Canada>>

NEW PICTURES Kate Middleton dazzles at ARK event>>

Esme Riley