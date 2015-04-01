Is THIS why she’s getting her boobs back? Katie Price wants to be a glamour model again!

Katie is keen to appear on more lads' mag covers

Katie Price enjoyed a good ol’ reminiscing sesh last night.

The 36-year-old took to Twitter to post a whopping SEVEN snaps of magazine covers she’s graced in the past, five of which were lads’ mags.

Perhaps she was missing her old cleavage?

Katie had seven boob jobs when she was modelling as her raunchy alter ego Jordan, taking her up to an eye-popping 34FF. And her assets certainly looked, er, sizeable in these photos.

But the mum-of-five recently had her implants removed as one of them was leaking, meaning she’s now rocking a natural 32B chest.

We actually think Katie looks great with her smaller bazonkas. And while she admits we’re not the only ones, she still has plans to go under the knife again one day.

‘For years people have said I’m about cleavage and boobs, but now I’m getting more compliments and people saying I look better without them. They look tiny now,’ said Katie last week.

‘But I’ll get a new pair eventually.’

Over the past few days, Katie has been relaxing abroad with her family, which she totally deserves.

She’s had a busy year so far, what with taking part in (and winning) Celebrity Big Brother, renewing her wedding vows with husband Kieran Hayler and fixing her botched boob.

But it sounds as though Katie is ready to get back to what she does best. When she shared the magazine covers, she wrote personal messages to each publication.

‘@Playboy isn’t it about time I do a cover again it’s been a decade 😜,’ read one Tweet, while another said: ‘@FHM looking back at some of my covers it’s about time I do a shoot again.’

Ooh!

However, this is actually quite surprising. Katie recently said: ‘I want to be on the cover of Horse & Hound.’ Um, that’s kinda different…

SEE PICTURES Katie Price and Kieran Hayler: A love story in pictures

SEE PICTURES Katie Price hair looks: See the hot star’s blonde and brown styles



SEE PICTURES Katie Price‘s shock fashion over the years

Anna Duff