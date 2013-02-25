Kristen Stewart arrives at Oscars on crutches after suffering mystery injury

The actress hobbles on stage to present an award
Kristen Stewart appeared on the Oscars red carpet yesterday with a pair of crutches after suffering an unexplained injury.
It’s thought that the Twilight actress may have cut her foot on glass before the ceremony at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, although she didn’t confirm it.
Kristen, 22, ditched her walking aids to pose for some photos and to present the Best Production Design award for Lincoln with Daniel Radcliffe.
She was clearly in pain as she hobbled on stage with Harry Potter star Daniel, 23.
Kristen attended the event alone after rumours emerged that she’d split from boyfriend Robert Pattinson last month.
Best Actress winner Jennifer Lawrence and Best Supporting Actress Anne Hathaway both offered their support over Kristen‘s injury.
Jennifer, 22, said: ‘Hey, what happened, dude?’ while Anne, 30, jokingly told her to ‘break a leg’ on the podium.
Full list of winners at the
Oscars 2013:
BEST PICTURE: Argo
BEST ACTOR: Daniel Day-Lewis – Lincoln
BEST ACTRESS: Jennifer Lawrence – Silver Linings Playbook
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Christoph Waltz – Django Unchained
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Anne Hathaway – Les Miserables
BEST DIRECTOR: Ang Lee – Life of Pi
BEST ANIMATED FILM: Brave
BEST ANIMATED SHORT: Paperman
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT: Inocente
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT: Curfew – Shawn Christensen
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Django Unchained – Quentin Tarantino
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Argo – Chris Terrio
BEST SONG: Skyfall – Adele Adkins and Paul Epworth
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: Life of Pi – Mychael Danna
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Life of Pi
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE: Searching for Sugar Man
BEST SOUND MIXING: Les Miserables
BEST SOUND EDITING: Zero Dark Thirty and Skyfall
BEST FILM EDITING: Argo
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Amour
BEST MAKE-UP: Lisa Westcott and Julie Dartnell – Les Misérables
BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Jacqueline Durran – Anna Karenina
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Claudio Miranda – Life of Pi
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Lincoln
Anna Duff