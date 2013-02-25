Kristen Stewart arrives at Oscars on crutches after suffering mystery injury

The actress hobbles on stage to present an award

Kristen Stewart appeared on the Oscars red carpet yesterday with a pair of crutches after suffering an unexplained injury.

It’s thought that the Twilight actress may have cut her foot on glass before the ceremony at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, although she didn’t confirm it.

Kristen, 22, ditched her walking aids to pose for some photos and to present the Best Production Design award for Lincoln with Daniel Radcliffe.

She was clearly in pain as she hobbled on stage with Harry Potter star Daniel, 23.

Kristen attended the event alone after rumours emerged that she’d split from boyfriend Robert Pattinson last month.

Best Actress winner Jennifer Lawrence and Best Supporting Actress Anne Hathaway both offered their support over Kristen‘s injury.

Jennifer, 22, said: ‘Hey, what happened, dude?’ while Anne, 30, jokingly told her to ‘break a leg’ on the podium.

Full list of winners at the

Oscars 2013:

BEST PICTURE: Argo

BEST ACTOR: Daniel Day-Lewis – Lincoln

BEST ACTRESS: Jennifer Lawrence – Silver Linings Playbook

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Christoph Waltz – Django Unchained

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Anne Hathaway – Les Miserables

BEST DIRECTOR: Ang Lee – Life of Pi

BEST ANIMATED FILM: Brave

BEST ANIMATED SHORT: Paperman

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT: Inocente

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT: Curfew – Shawn Christensen

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Django Unchained – Quentin Tarantino

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Argo – Chris Terrio

BEST SONG: Skyfall – Adele Adkins and Paul Epworth

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: Life of Pi – Mychael Danna

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Life of Pi

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE: Searching for Sugar Man

BEST SOUND MIXING: Les Miserables

BEST SOUND EDITING: Zero Dark Thirty and Skyfall

BEST FILM EDITING: Argo

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Amour

BEST MAKE-UP: Lisa Westcott and Julie Dartnell – Les Misérables

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Jacqueline Durran – Anna Karenina

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Claudio Miranda – Life of Pi

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Lincoln

Anna Duff