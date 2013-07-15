One Direction’s Liam Payne grovels to fans after seeing nasty signs in concert crowd

The singer admits it was upsetting to read bad things about himself

Liam Payne has reached out to One Direction fans after spotting some cruel banners about himself at one of the group’s gigs in America at the weekend.

The singer, 19, acknowledged that some Directioners may feel ‘a little under appreciated’ because it isn’t safe for him and the boys to see them after shows.

‘Saw some signs about me tonight that where a bit upsetting dont know

whats happend but i hope I’m good with you guys,’ Tweeted Liam.

‘I hope you know how

grateful I am that you guys have done all of this for us because i

genuinely can’t believe how lucky I am to be here.’

Last month, Liam was slammed for being a ‘brat’ after ranting on Twitter about people ringing the phone in his hotel room while he was trying to sleep.

He later apologised and explained that he was just tired and having a bad day.

Now his older sister Ruth – also known as Roo – has stuck up for him.

‘Hmm jus woke up to see liams tweet, the kids homesick atm , feels anit all over the place and now he feels hated,’ Tweeted Ruth on Saturday.

‘If only the people who made the signs understood how much pressure those boys are under.

‘I know theres alot of love for him, but jus annoyed that why hes at work he still sees negative things even though hes putting everything into creating a show for them , everynight worrying people will like it.’

