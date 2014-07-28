CUTE PICTURES! Louis Tomlinson’s mum posts snaps of twins Ernest and Doris on her honeymoon

Johannah and Dan Deakin have taken their babies to Morocco

It looks like Louis Tomlinson‘s baby siblings are enjoying his mum Johannah Deakin‘s honeymoon with new hubby Dan.

The couple – who welcomed adorable twins Ernest and Doris in February – are holidaying in Marrakech, Morocco after getting hitched earlier this month.

Johannah posted two cute photos of her and Dan’s babies in the sun yesterday, with one showing little Doris wearing a bib before eating.

‘Doris’ first go in a highchair ❤️,’ Johannah – known as Jay – captioned the shot.

The other snap saw Dan grinning as he cuddled a happy-looking Ernest, who was protected from the heat in a white all-in-one and a blue hat.

Topless Dan displayed the new wedding ring on his left hand while clutching Ernest’s arm.

Aside from the twins and One Direction‘s Louis, 22 – whose dad is her ex Troy Austin – Johannah is also mum to girls Lottie, Fizzy, Phoebe and Daisy with first hubby Mark Tomlinson.

Lottie, 15, is clearly looking forward to having Ernest and Doris back in the UK.

‘Miss my best mate so much 😔😔😔😔😔😔,’ she wrote alongside a super-sweet Instagram snap of Ernest yesterday.

Anna Duff