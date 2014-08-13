Aw! Louis Tomlinson’s mum Johannah Deakin worries about One Direction fans thinking he’s sad on tour

Directioners hear a rumour that Louis is upset because of a cruel poster

Louis Tomlinson‘s mum Johannah Deakin was a little concerned that the One Direction singer may have felt upset yesterday.

Johannah had noticed Directioners talking about Louis, 22, being down on Twitter so asked them to explain why they thought this was the case.

‘Can somebody tell me why people are saying Louis is sad? Thank you x,’ Tweeted Johannah.

Louis is currently away from home on the North American leg of 1D’s Where We Are tour.

The Doncaster born star – who was best man at Johannah’s wedding to new hubby Dan last month – will play the first of two dates in Philadelphia tonight.

Fans were quick to let Johannah know why they believed he may have been feeling low on the road.

They revealed that a gig-goer allegedly took a poster reading ‘replace Louis with Luke’ – referring to 5 Seconds Of Summer‘s Luke Hemmings – to a recent concert.

5SOS are supporting the group from 1-22 August.

However, the devotees admitted that they had no proof the harsh banner actually existed or if Louis had noticed the furore unfold on Twitter.

‘Apparently someone had a sign “replace Louis with Luke” yesterday! But I think it’s fake x,’ Tweeted one.

Anna Duff