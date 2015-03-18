Why Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s sister Jessica will be the closest sisters-in-law EVER

Michelle and Jess are already very close

We can’t blimmin’ WAIT for Michelle Keegan to marry Mark Wright later this year.

Michelle will wear an UH-mazing gown, Mark‘s going to look extra-hunky in his suit and James ‘Arg’ Argent will most likely belt out a few Sinatra classics on the mic.

Actually, we’d quite like an invite.

But there’s another reason why we’re very much looking forward to Mich, 27, becoming Mrs Wright. She and Mark‘s eldest sibling Jess Wright will finally be sisters-in-law.

And we’re pretty sure Michelle and Jess will be the BEST sisters-in-law ever.

This is because they’re already super-close. Just last night, TOWIE girl Jess, 29, wrote a sweet Twitter message about Michelle‘s new BBC drama Ordinary Lies.

‘Tuning into #OrdinaryLies to see the beaut @michkeegan in her new show it looks well good 😁😍,’ Tweeted Jess. Nawww.

The pair are such good pals that they even have secrets from Mark! Last year, he posted a snap of them chatting with the caption: ‘Can’t get a word in with these two !!’

Michelle replied: ‘If only he knew what we were talking about!!! Hahaha. Xx.’

Despite the jokes, Jess is very supportive of Michelle and Mark‘s relationship.

In February, she shared an Instagram picture of the couple looking smitten alongside the caption: ‘Love these so much. True love at its best @wrighty_ @michkeegan.’

Considering Jess went through a tough split from ex-boyfriend Ricky Rayment last year, we think she’s a VERY good sport for being so unbitter about her little brother’s happiness.

We can’t forget that Mich and Jess have clearly been sharing some beauty tips. In fact, they used the same make-up artist for a family party in November.

They’re also both sporting chic fashion senses, long dark locks and flawless skin. Jealous, us?

Oh, and then there’s the fact that Jess is going to be a bridesmaid on Michelle and Mark‘s special day. Which will make them becoming officially related even more special.

Hurry up and get hitched, Mich and Mark!

