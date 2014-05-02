Aw! Mark Wright’s mum Carol: I’m hoping to go wedding dress shopping with Michelle Keegan

Carol wants to be involved in Mark and Michelle's planning

Mark Wright‘s mum Carol would love to help his fiancée Michelle Keegan choose her wedding dress.

Coronation Street actress Michelle, 26, has already included Carol in the preparations for her and ex-TOWIE hunk Mark‘s big day and the mother-of-four is happy to give more advice.

‘Michelle‘s really easy about stuff like that,’ says Carol.

‘She asks my opinion and I’m hoping to go dress shopping with her. I’m sure she’ll let me be involved.’

Mark, 27, proposed to Michelle in Dubai last September after a nine-month romance and the loved-up pair have booked a venue for 2015.

Carol can’t wait for Michelle to become her daughter-in-law.

‘She’s a lovely girl, she really is,’ says Carol.

‘She’s so down to earth. She gelled with all the family straight away – and that is important. I get on really well with her mum.’

