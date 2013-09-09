As Michelle Keegan confirms she’s agreed to marry Mark Wright, we reveal his secret crush!

The couple are planning a wedding

Michelle Keegan has confirmed that she’s engaged to Mark Wright.

Ex-TOWIE star Mark, 26, popped the question to Michelle, 26, on Friday during the pair’s holiday to Dubai.

‘THANKYOU for all the lovely messages, and yes it’s true @markwright_ and I are engaged !! We are so SO happy 🙂 xxx,’ Tweets Michelle.

Mark is believed to have designed Michelle‘s ring himself – which has been described as a ‘monster rock’ – and they could wed as soon as next summer in a star-studded bash.

But Coronation Street actress and Now columnist Michelle might not be so pleased when she hears that Mark has a secret crush – on Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton.

Mark‘s Heart FM radio show goes on air directly after Emma‘s every Saturday night and he admits he still gets a tingle when he hears her say his name during the changeover.

‘It never gets old and every time I hear her, I love it. I’m all shy when I see her, but when Emma leaves the studio I say on the radio what I think of her,’ Mark tells us.

‘I’ll be like: “Thanks Emma – cor, I remember when I had posters of her on my wall.” But I won’t tell her to her face!’

