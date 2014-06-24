Aw! Peter Andre: We’re throwing Princess a big birthday party with a Disney theme and bouncy castle

The singer wants Princess to have a brilliant seventh birthday

Peter Andre is treating his daughter Princess to a special birthday bash at the weekend.

Princess – nicknamed Bista – will turn seven on Sunday so 41-year-old Peter is planning another do just two weeks after marking his son Junior‘s ninth at Thorpe Park.

‘It’s Bista‘s birthday this weekend so we’re throwing her a big party at the house. It will probably have a Disney theme and we’re also going to hire a bouncy castle,’ says Pete.

‘We had so much fun at Thorpe Park. Ems and Millie came along too – but obviously Mils didn’t go on the rides. Bista got to ride on her first big rollercoaster and she loved it!’

Peter – who had Princess and Junior with ex-wife Katie Price and welcomed Millie with fiancée Emily MacDonagh in January – has had plenty to celebrate over the past month.

His three children treated him to some thoughtful gifts for Father’s Day on 15 June.

‘The kids really spoiled me on Father’s Day,’ says Peter.

‘They all gave me lovely cards and I got some lovely presents, including a new pair of trainers. Thanks kids!’

Anna Duff