Nawww! Peter Andre reveals his adorable bedtime routine with children Junior and Princess

Peter and his eldest kids read to each other before going to sleep

It’s true! Peter Andre really IS just like any other dad.

Despite being super-busy with his showbiz career, the doting singer, 42, still likes getting to tuck his three kids up in bed at night. Nawww.

Do you remember your parents reading to you before you fell asleep? Peter does that too! He and his eldest children Junior and Princess always end the day with a good book.

‘Roald Dahl books are probably my favourite,’ says Peter.

‘I read to the kids every night and I love that they’re not too old for it. J, P and I take it in turns to read, and it’s become a routine now.’

While Pete and his fiancée Emily MacDonagh‘s one-year-old daughter Amelia is a little too young for his bedtime stories, we’re sure she’ll enjoy them in a few years.

But Junior, nine, and Princess, seven, clearly already love reading.

At the weekend, their mum Katie Price shared sweet Twitter snaps of them with signed novels they’d been gifted from comic-turned-author David Walliams.

Katie‘s littlest ones Jett, one, and Bunny, seven months, also received books and her 12-year-old son Harvey – who’s visually impaired – was thoughtfully given a set of audio CDs.

It sounded like the youngsters were very pleased with David‘s presents as Katie, 36, thanked him on Twitter for each one.

David, 43, replied: ‘My pleasure. Thank you so much for giving up your time for @comicrelief x.’

Both Katie and David have been busy taking part in activities to raise money for Red Nose Day, which will take place this Friday.

It sounds like Katie may be the one reading with Junior and Princess over the next few days as Peter has jetted to Florida for ITV daytime show This Morning.

It looked like he was having a great time yesterday when he posted a series of snaps from theme park Universal Orlando on Instagram.

