Peter Andre: I had Emily MacDonagh’s engagement ring made – it’s 20s Great Gatsby style

The singer wanted Emily to have a very special rock

Peter Andre went to a lot of effort to present Emily MacDonagh with the perfect engagement ring.

The singer, 40, proposed to Emily, 24, on New Year’s Eve with a huge diamond rock that he’d waited six weeks to be created after he commissioned it specially.

‘It’s 20s Great Gatsby-style. We walked past this huge billboard in Australia and Ems said: “Oh my God, look at that ring.” She said it was the ultimate ring,’ says Pete.

‘I thought it looked quite old fashioned and didn’t think she was serious, but she was. So I took a picture of it, got back to England and had it made.’

Peter popped the question to a heavily-pregnant Emily in their daughter Amelia‘s nursery just days before she was born on 7 January.

He chose the homely location because medical student Emily had told him that she didn’t want a ‘predictable’ proposal – and it seems she was incredibly happy with the way it happened.

‘She burst into tears. I said: “Is that a yes?” – because she hadn’t given me an answer! I didn’t know until that day it was going to happen,’ says Pete.

‘I had it planned for around that time, but I didn’t have it planned exactly. It just felt right at that moment.’

Anna Duff