Robert Pattinson reveals his underwear secrets

The Twilight star likes to be comfy

Robert Pattinson was mortified when he was snapped buying underwear in Marks & Spencer with a friend.

The actor and his pal were caught ‘giggling like schoolgirls’ as they shopped while Robert, 26, was shooting a film in London.

‘I was walking around thinking: “Wow this is so crazy, I’m just walking around buying some underpants and no one’s even noticing I’m there!”‘ says Robert.

‘And I said to my friend: “This would be really embarrassing though if someone was photographing me,” and sure enough there was someone ten feet away taking photographs.’

Robert – who stepped out with girlfriend Kristen Stewart at the London premiere of the final Twilight movie last night – is very specific about the type of underpants he wears.

He used to go for tight smalls but now prefers a baggier style.

‘I actually just changed back to boxers,’ Robert told Magic FM.

‘Briefs are old news!’

Anna Duff