SHOCK! Brian Dowling ‘terrified’ after thugs rob and threaten him with a knife in an alley

TV presenter recovering after incident

Brian Dowling was mugged at knife-point yesterday just 30 seconds from his South West London flat.

The Big Brother presenter was dragged into an alley by 2 thugs who held a knife to his throat before escaping with his mobile phone and a small amount of money.

‘I was terrified,’ says Brian, 33.

‘All I could think was, “Are they going to stab me?”‘

‘I felt physically sick when I got home.’

The Irish BB 2001 winner then phoned police, who are now working to find the robbers.

‘At around 9pm on Wednesday we were called to reports of a man in his 30s being robbed,’ a Scotland Yard spokesman confirms to The Sun.

‘No arrests have been made at present.’

Esme Riley

