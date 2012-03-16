SHOCK! Brian Dowling ‘terrified’ after thugs rob and threaten him with a knife in an alley

TV presenter recovering after incident
Brian Dowling was mugged at knife-point yesterday just 30 seconds from his South West London flat.
The Big Brother presenter was dragged into an alley by 2 thugs who held a knife to his throat before escaping with his mobile phone and a small amount of money.
‘I was terrified,’ says Brian, 33.
‘All I could think was, “Are they going to stab me?”‘
‘I felt physically sick when I got home.’
The Irish BB 2001 winner then phoned police, who are now working to find the robbers.
‘At around 9pm on Wednesday we were called to reports of a man in his 30s being robbed,’ a Scotland Yard spokesman confirms to The Sun.
‘No arrests have been made at present.’
Esme Riley