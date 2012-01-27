SHOCK SPLIT! Harry Styles: It’s over but I didn’t dump sweet Caroline Flack

Harry Styles and Caroline Flack have broken up after 3 months

Harry Styles has confirmed on Twitter that he and Caroline Flack have split.

The One Direction star was reported to have ended things with Caroline after worrying their romance was getting too serious, but Harry says this wasn’t the case.

‘Please know I didn’t ‘dump’ caroline. This was a mutual decision. She is one of the kindest, sweetest people I know. Please respect that,’ Tweets Harry, 17.

Caroline put her relationship troubles behind her on Wednesday night to step out solo at the National Television Awards in London, while Harry tours the country with 1D.

The Xtra Factor host, 32, was subjected to online abuse after news surfaced she’d hooked up with Harry – who’s 17 years her junior – at a party back in October.

‘Some people tend to want to see the negative immediately and that’s what I find really strange,’ Caroline told us last year.

‘If two people like each other and get on, why does anyone else find a negative in it?

‘I know it’s human nature for everyone to gossip. But why say it’s bad?

‘No one’s being hurt at all in any way.’

Esme Riley