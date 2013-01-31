OMG! Tamara Ecclestone spends £30,000 on night out in London club

The socialite splashes out at celebrity hot spot Aura

Tamara Ecclestone reportedly spent a massive £30,676.25 on a night out in London club Aura this week.

The daughter of F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone bought a jeroboam, two magnums and 28 bottles of Cristal champagne as well as Grey Goose vodka and seven bottles of Cristal Rose.

It seems Tamara, 28, and her friends couldn’t quite handle the amount of alcohol she’d purchased as she later ended up giving some to other revellers and waiting photographers for free.

‘Tamara Ecclestone gave us a bottle of Cristal!’ Tweeted one clubber.

A pap wrote on Facebook: ‘Long night, made better by Tamara Ecclestone handing out free bottles of Cristal champagne! Pretty tasty! Although not worth £450 a bottle!’

However, Tamara‘s PR denies the claims and it was revealed last night that she’d called in lawyers after details of the allegedly extravagant bar bill were revealed.

‘It is a shame that a fun girls’ night out has ended in a situation that is now being dealt with by Tamara‘s lawyers,’ her spokesperson tells the Daily Mirror.

Aura bosses declined to comment to the Daily Mirror.

Anna Duff