The Saturdays’ Una Healy and Rochelle Wiseman organising a joint hen party

The singers want to celebrate together

The Saturdays‘ engaged singers Una Healy and Rochelle Wiseman are planning a joint hen do.

Una, 30, and Rochelle, 23, both said yes last year and will party with a group of friends – likely to include band mates Frankie Sandford, Mollie King and Vanessa White – before they become married women.

‘Rochelle and I are probably going to do something together,’ says Una.

Both Rochelle‘s fiancé Marvin Humes and Una‘s future husband Ben Foden have already had their stag dos.

Rugby player Ben, 26, got into a bit of trouble after his night out in Barcelona when photos emerged of him pole dancing naked in a strip club.

While Una has forgiven her partner, it’s unlikely that her bash will be quite so wild.

‘I don’t drink a lot of Guinness,’ Una tells The People.

‘Maybe a glass but I don’t think I’d be able to take on a pint.’

SEE PICTURES Engaged celebrities>>

SEE PICTURES Una Healy in Celebrity births 2012>>

SEE PICTURES Celebrity births 2011>>

SEE PICTURES Pregnant celebrities>>

SEE PICTURES Celebrity baby names A to Z>>

SEE PICTURES Una Healy and The Saturdays return to the UK – but where’s Frankie Sandford?>>

SEE PICTURES The Saturdays dress up for Frankie Sandford‘s 22nd birthday party>>

SEE PICTURES The Saturdays launch the Marie Curie Cancer Care Daffodil Appeal>>

SEE PICTURES The Saturdays launch the annual Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal>>

Anna Duff

