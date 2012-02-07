WEDDING JOY! Josie Gibson gets engaged to boyfriend Luke Sanwo

Josie's popped the question

Now columnist Josie Gibson is engaged to her plumber boyfriend Luke Sanwo.

Spontaneous Josie, 27, popped the question to 24-year-old Luke at a photo shoot and now the couple are planning a trip to Indonesian island Bali to celebrate.

‘I don’t think I’m rushing into anything. This is quite slow-paced for me,’ says Josie.

‘I feel like I’ve been with Luke for years. All my friends and family love him.’

Big Brother winner Josie – who dated housemate John James Parton after leaving the house in 2010 – moved in with Luke just 4 weeks after meeting him in a bar last year.

But the couple are already sure they want to spend their lives together.

‘I don’t want a big wedding. I wouldn’t mind getting married in my back garden,’ says Josie.

‘I’d like a tiny little venue with a barbeque and a bit of reggae music.

‘And we want Luke‘s dad to come to the wedding too, so we’re trying to trace him. It’s Peter Chetwynd Townsend – if anybody knows him, they should get in touch.

‘We think he lives in Torquay.’

EXCLUSIVE PICTURES At home with Josie Gibson>>

EXCLUSIVE PICTURES Big Brother winner Josie Gibson gets naked for Now>>

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO Big Brother

star Josie Gibson‘s nude shoot>>

MORE PICTURES Josie Gibson and John James‘



love story>>

PHOTO GALLERY Josie Gibson on John James>>

Anna Duff