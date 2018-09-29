Looking good!

Coronation Street fans have been left gobsmacked by Alan Halsall’s incredible body transformation after he showed off his weight loss on Instagram.

While the actor, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in the soap, has been looking much more svelte lately, fans couldn’t believe his latest snap as he looks slimmer than ever.

Sunning himself in Ibiza, Spain, the star took to the photo-sharing site to give fans a glimpse into his holiday, while also showing off his toned torso in a pair of swimming trunks.

Raising a glass of beer to the camera, Alan looked healthy and happy as he soaked up the sun, captioning the image: ‘1st time in Ibiza’.

Fans were quick to praise his healthier lifestyle and slimmed down physique, with one commenting: ‘Wow jeez dude tell me your secret !!!!!!’

Another said: ‘Where have you been hiding that body’.

And a third compared Alan to a Baywatch star, writing: ‘Wow look at you… Look like you’ve just stepped out of Baywatch… how different does tyrone look… Heavens what’s your secret…’

A fourth added: ‘Wow Alan…..i need your motivation to hit the gym… You look incredible, gorgeous.’

Alan’s body transformation comes after he split from wife of nine years, Lucy-Jo Hudson, back in May.

He recently revealed his buff new body is down to a new fitness regime and watching what he eats.

He said: ‘I’ve had a PT (personal trainer) for about four/five months. I’ve been coming to the gym for a few years now.

‘I’ve transformed a little bit myself and people have seen that.

‘I like to come (to the gym). I have a pre-workout meal, I work out, then I have a post-workout meal or a swim and a steam.’

He added: ‘I can come here and learn my lines. You can pretty much spend the day here.’

Whatever you’re doing Alan, keep it up!