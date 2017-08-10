Say it ain't so, Gazza!

There’s nothing like a Coronation Street scandal to get us glued to our tellybox – and the next big storyline set to hit the cobbles is going to do JUST that.

A new pregnancy is set to be revealed on the long-running ITV soap, with builder Gary Windass (played by Mikey North) as the baby daddy-to-be in question.

But – and here comes the unexpected twist – the baby mama ISN’T his girlfriend Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien).

No, instead it’s apparently newcomer Nicola Rubenstein – AKA Pat Phelan’s recently revealed long lost daughter – who apparently ends up ‘with child’.

The shock pregnancy will emerge after Gary and Nicola end up in bed together, according to the Mirror.

The storyline – reportedly set to hit screens this autumn – will only further tangle what are already some pretty complex family relations.

Fans of the show will remember that creepy Phelan forced Gary’s mum Anna Windass to sleep with him in order to save her former man, Owen Armstrong, from losing it all after Phelan milked him to the tune of £80k.

And the explosive new baby storyline would tie the two together for life as grandparents of Gary and Nicola’s baby.

Phew – we think we need a little lie down after all this!

Speaking about the storyline, a Corrie insider told The Mirror: ‘The battle lines will be drawn and it’s safe to say that it’s going to be an explosive autumn in Weatherfield.

‘Viewers need to hang on to their hats.’

You can say that again!

This week saw Gary tell Sarah he had taken a job abroad in order to pay off his debts after a building site accident.

Meanwhile, Nicola (played by Nicola Thorpe) came onto the scene – and went on to be revealed as Phelan’s daughter – when she arrived on the street as tearaway teen Seb’s social worker.