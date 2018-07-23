We can barely believe our eyes!

We’ve been wrapped up in the cobbles of Coronation Street for so long, its easy to forget that our best loved soap stars are actually real life actors and actresses.

We know. Mind = Blown.

And so, we were pretty much blown away at the sight of Corrie actor Alan Halsall, who is best known for playing northern mechanic Tyrone Hobbs.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Alan has played Tyrone for the past 20 years, and you’re probably already well acquainted with him looking a little something like this…

However, it would appear that the 35-year-old actor has undergone quite the transformation away from the Corrie cobbles – and now looks pretty unrecognisable!

More: Shayne Ward inundated with heartbreaking suicide stories after Corrie storyline

Taking to Instagram, the soap star has shared a snap of himself all suited and booted for a pal’s wedding – boasting what appears to be a new, impressively lean, physique!

Alan has caption the snap: ‘What a fantastic day & night celebrating Mr & Mrs Minor’s wedding day !! #somuchGin’.

Looking good, Tyrone, looking good!

Fans have been quick to comment on Alan’s rather unexpected transformation, with replies reading messages such as ‘I mean, when did he get so good looking!’ and ‘Serious transformation’.

Alan has been updating fans on his healthy lifestyle, sharing some snaps documenting his outdoorsy lifestyle.

In one snap, Alan poses with a group friends enjoying a charity golf day.

In another, the father-of-one shares his gym routine – which he has captioned, ‘Nice little workout today’.

Alan’s transformation follows the confirmation that he and his former wife and mother of his daughter Sienna, fellow Coronation Street actor Lucy-Jo Hudson, had decided to call it quits.

Actress Lucy-Jo had confirmed the news in a statement to HELLO! that read: ‘I can confirm that Al and I are in the process of divorcing. We remain friends and devoted Mummy and Daddy to our daughter Sienna. We would appreciate privacy so that we can focus on Sienna’s continued happiness.’

Well, you know what they said about break-ups… transformation time! Tweet us your thoughts @CelebsNow!