Corrie is right up Julie Walters’ street

Harry Potter actress to star in the Manchester soap

Julie Walters is to follow the footsteps of Sir Ian McKellen by guest-starring in Coronation Street.

The actress, 56 – who plays Ron Weasley’s mother in the Harry Potter movies – is being lined up to play an old hairdressing friend of Audrey Roberts in the Weatherfield soap.

A source told the Daily Express: ‘Julie loves the soap and has made noises about appearing. The bosses think she would be fantastic and are looking at how they can get her in for a guest role.

‘The plan at the moment is to have her visit Audrey, a friend from their days of hairdressing training. There could even be some romance lined up for her.’

Julie would be following in the footsteps of Sir Ian McKellen who played eccentric conman Mel Hutchwright in the soap last year.