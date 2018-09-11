We barely recognised the actor!

Since leaving Coronation Street earlier this year, it looks like Shayne Ward has undergone a major transformation.

The 33-year-old – who played Aidan Connor in the soap – stepped out at the TV Choice Awards 2018 looking a world away from his ITV character as he sported a rugged beard and longer hair.

Former popstar Shayne dressed up in a dapper suit and bow tie combo as he smiled for the cameras on the glitzy red carpet.

Unfortunately, while Shayne certainly impressed fans with his hunky new look, the star lost out on the Best Soap Actor Award to EastEnders star Danny Dyer who took home the gong for his portrayal of Mick Carter.

Meanwhile, following his heartbreaking exit from Corrie earlier this year after his character Aidan ended his own life, the dad-of-one has has turned his attention to the big screen.

And after landing a role in new film ‘Stairs’, Shayne has been undergoing a complete style makeover to play an action hero Will Stanton.

Taking to Instagram last month to share a photo of him in character, the telly star – who’s engaged to fellow soap actor Sophie Austin – can be seen in black army gear carrying body armour and a gun.

And it looks like fans were just as shocked as us by the image overhaul, as one wrote: ‘You look amazing!’

‘Wow mean machine move over James Bond!😉’, said another, while a third commented: ‘Omggggg dreamy’.

Shayne also paid tribute to former Hollyoaks star Sophie as he shared a photo of his wife-to-be dressed in an all-back outfit while on set.

‘What a Dream it was to play across from my fiancée @sophieaustin84 for our up & coming Film 🎥 “Stairs” by @tompatonfilm’, he said.

Before adding: ‘Trust me when I say her scenes will blow you away. Well done baby ❤’. Exciting stuff!