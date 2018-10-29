Eeek! Looks like there's no love lost with this lot

Strictly Come Dancing’s Seann Walsh and Katya Jones have been the talk of this year’s series, after they were caught snogging in the street three weeks ago.

But, the couple were booted off the hit BBC One show on Sunday night, as judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli all decided to save Graeme Swann and his professional partner Oti Mabuse.

And, now it seems as though Craig, 53, couldn’t be happier to see the back of the couple, as it has been reported that he ‘celebrated’ their departure.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Holly Willoughby looks anxious ahead of I’m A Celebrity debut as she dresses up for London dinner date

‘Craig was heard saying, “The terrible two are out, good riddance”,’ a source revealed to The Sun newspaper.

It’s claimed that the judge didn’t stop there as he allegedly ‘celebrated’ with champagne among several of his friends in the green room.

Craig has made no secret that he has been less than impressed with Seann, 32, and 29-year-old Katya’s antics, with the judge saying the couple had to do the ‘dance of shame’.

And, he recently confessed that the kissing scandal had actually ‘overshadowed’ the dancing one week.

‘It’s just a shame this was blown out of all proportion. I think, and it did, for one week overshadow the programme a little bit but the beauty of it is I feel like it’s back on track and it’s wonderful to see great dancing,’ he confessed to the Express.

But, while Craig was supposedly ‘celebrating’, Seann Walsh reportedly ‘stormed off’ the show after being voted off by the judges.

‘To say Seann was upset was an understatement. As soon as filming finished he walked off and swore,’ a source added to The Sun.

Well, with the drama still unfolding, we don’t think this is the last we’ve heard from this lot!