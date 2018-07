Actress puts snap of him on social networking site

Ashlee Simpson has posted a picture of baby Bronx Mowgli on her Twitter page.

The singer, 24, gave birth to her first child with husband Pete Wentz, 29, in November.

‘I present you my little man and his adorable cheeks!’ she writes on the micro-blogging site.

Ashlee cuddles up to Bronx in the snap, as he gazes at the camera.

SEE PIC Ashlee Simpson shows off baby Bronk on her Twitter account

Alison Adey