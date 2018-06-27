Talk about a mini style icon!
Victoria and David Beckham have given us many gifts over the years – matching outfits, general couple goals, etc. – but one of the best is a mini style icon in the form of their daughter Harper Beckham.
Yep, Harper might only be six years old yet frequently manages to give us major hair envy with her seriously long locks.
The little one is known for her cute plaits but, like any style icon worth their designer labels, gets a bit experimental sometimes and tries out various ‘dos.
Victoria recently revealed that Harper ditches the usual look when she’s chilling out.
‘When we’re in the country, she has country hair. She doesn’t even want to brush it – she just lets it all hang out,’ the Spice Girl explains.
See, she’s even created a whole new hair genre in ‘country hair’.
Indeed sometimes Harper really pushes the boat out and tries out braids, ponytails and even some accessories – hell she can even carry off a luminous headband.
And because we’re such big fans of Miss Harper’s mane, we’ve rounded up some of her best looks in an incredibly sweet gallery below. Get ready to find some new hair goals!
Harper Beckham
Harper has seemingly learned from mum Victoria that a classic look NEVER goes out of style and so she regularly turns to a good old plait to keep her tresses looking neat.
Credit: Instagram
Harper Beckham
Sometimes Harper likes to mix things up a little though – check out these TWO plaits!
Credit: Instagram
Harper Beckham
Off-duty Harper loves nothing more than to let her locks flow free and wild. We’re getting serious Rapunzel vibes here!
Credit: Instagram
Harper Beckham
Going out on safari (as you do)? Make like Harper and keep hair out of the way with a simple ponytail.
Credit: Instagram
Harper Beckham
Er, how cool does Harper look with this very on-trend braided ‘do?
Credit: Ella Ling / BPI/REX/Shutterstock
Harper Beckham
Let’s face it, it takes some serious style cred to pull of a luminous headband. But who can do it? Harper, of course. Impressive.
Credit: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Harper Beckham
We love this slightly retro crimped style on Harper – makes us want to dig out our crimping iron, tbh.
Credit: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Harper Beckham
And Harper wisely knows that, when you just can’t be bothered with your hair, a hat is always the way forward.
Credit: Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock