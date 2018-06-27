Talk about a mini style icon!

Victoria and David Beckham have given us many gifts over the years – matching outfits, general couple goals, etc. – but one of the best is a mini style icon in the form of their daughter Harper Beckham.

Yep, Harper might only be six years old yet frequently manages to give us major hair envy with her seriously long locks.

The little one is known for her cute plaits but, like any style icon worth their designer labels, gets a bit experimental sometimes and tries out various ‘dos.

SEE MORE CELEBRITY PICS

Victoria recently revealed that Harper ditches the usual look when she’s chilling out.

‘When we’re in the country, she has country hair. She doesn’t even want to brush it – she just lets it all hang out,’ the Spice Girl explains.

See, she’s even created a whole new hair genre in ‘country hair’.

Indeed sometimes Harper really pushes the boat out and tries out braids, ponytails and even some accessories – hell she can even carry off a luminous headband.

And because we’re such big fans of Miss Harper’s mane, we’ve rounded up some of her best looks in an incredibly sweet gallery below. Get ready to find some new hair goals!