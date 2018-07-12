Little ladies looked pretty in pink

It’s been little over a month since Helen Flanagan gave birth to her second daughter, Delilah Ruby, but it seems the actress is already making sure the tot travels in style!

In a series of new photos uploaded to Instagram, Helen, 27, showed off her fashionable family members wearing pink to perfection at their home in Glasgow.

In one snap, Helen is seen holding her new baby while sporting a pink and rose gold bag inscribed with Delilah’s initials from Abbott Lyon.

Thanking them for their gift, Helen wrote: ‘Love my beautiful new bag from @abbottlyon I love rose gold it’s my fave xxx love how it’s personalised with my beautiful babies initials Delilah Ruby x’

In the next photo, the I’m A Celeb star is stood with her eldest daughter, Matilda, behind matching pink prams sent from posh buggy company Silver Cross.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Helen Flanagan praised by fans as she breastfeeds newborn daughter in adorable family snaps

The brand gifted Helen with a large pink pram for the new arrival, and a smaller version for two-year-old Matilda. How cute is that?!

In the pic, which has racked up nearly 30,000 likes, Helen and Matilda shared a cuddle while showing off their penchant for pink pumps.

Matching prams 💞 @silvercrossuk 💗 A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan) on Jul 11, 2018 at 11:01am PDT

Fans couldn’t get enough of the mum-and-daughter duo, with one commenting: ‘That’s the cutest thing I’ve seen’.

Another wrote: ‘This is adorable @hjgflanagan #letshearitforthegirls’

In yet another pink-inspired photo, Matilda posed with her best ‘butter wouldn’t melt’ expression in a pink striped dress and adorable matching bow, while proud mum Helen captioned the image: ‘Like butter wouldn’t melt so proud of how lovely Matilda is with her baby sister just loves her’

Helen’s 648,000 followers agreed that the toddler looked charming in her ensemble, and many noted the similarities between mother and daughter.

‘Looks so much like mummy!’ said one, while another agreed: ‘She looks much like you in this hunni!’

Helen shares Delilah and Matilda with fiancé Scott Sinclair, 29.