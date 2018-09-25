This is too cute 😍😍

Celebrity Big Brother star Dan Osborne has shared a series of sweet photos after reuniting with his two daughters.

Following three weeks away from his kids in the CBB house, the 27-year-old was forced to leave home again when he jetted to Romania to film Celebrity Road Trip on Friday.

But after finally getting back to Essex, former TOWIE star Dan was greeted in the best way as he snuggled up to three-year-old Ella and three-month old Mia this morning.

Taking to Instagram, the reality pro shared a snap lying in bed next to his youngsters looking happier than ever.

In the first photo, little Mia can be seen staring at the camera, while Dan grins at his eldest daughter Ella who’s giggling into his shoulder.

While a second similar pic shows Ella beaming straight into the lens while proud dad Dan looks on.

‘Morning with my beautiful little princess’s 😊💗💗’, the former CBB housemate wrote next to the snaps.

And fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: ‘Beautiful picture of you and your princesses hope your all doing well xx ❤’.

While others couldn’t help but notice how much the girls look like their mum Jacqueline Jossa, as another commented: ‘Aww bless them there double of there mummy @jacjossa #unconditonallove ❤’.

And a third agreed: ‘Ella looks the double of @jacjossa here 😍beautiful xxx’.

Meanwhile, Dan’s wife Jacqueline – who he briefly split from in April – also took to Instagram with some sweet family photos of her own.

Next to a selfie of her and youngest, Mia, the 25-year-old EastEnders star pointed out how much she looks like her dad as well, writing: ‘Is she real. Image of @danosborneofficial’.

This comes after Dan – who is also dad to four-year-old Teddy from a previous relationship – shared a sweet message with his little family while working in Romania.

Uploading a photo of the girls, he wrote: ‘My last day in Romania then I get to see these 3 beautiful faces tomorrow!! miss you’s!!x.’

Cute, or what?!