After a difficult few months, Dan Osborne has celebrated getting his marriage to Jacqueline Jossa back on track with a much-needed family holiday.

The former TOWIE star has made no secret of his relationship troubles after briefly splitting from 25-year-old Jacqueline earlier this year.

But proving they’re firmly back on track, Dan has now shared a string of heartwarming photos from his adorable week away.

After arriving back in rainy England, one photo sees Dan with a giant smile on his face while cuddling up to son Teddy, four – who he shares with ex Megan Tomlin – and his and Jacqueline’s eldest daughter Ella, three.

‘What a holiday we have just had!! ❤ best time with the best people!! Sorry for the possible flood of pictures I may post 🤣☀❤,’ he wrote next to the adorable photo.

The dad-of-three also gushed he’s had the ‘best week ever’ when sharing the same snap on his Instagram Stories.

And fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap, as one wrote: ‘What a beautiful picture. Glad you’ve had a lovely holiday. Family times are the best.’

‘Awww this makes my heart sing. So glad all is well. Lovely family xx💙❤,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘Ella and teddy are like a mini you and Jacqueline x.’

The reality also shared a second snap looking sad next to his son next to the caption: ‘We don’t want to go home from holiday.’

And 27-year-old Dan isn’t the only one who’s been keeping fans updated with their sweet getaway, as actress Jac also posted a cute snap with their four-month-old baby daughter Mia.

Choosing to go make up free in their hotel room, the telly star can be seen beaming into the camera as little Mia is wrapped up in a towel.

The couple’s holiday comes after Dan admitted things are ‘really good’ between the couple following his stint in the CBB house.

‘It’s no secret that we went through a bad patch, but we’re back together and things are really good,’ he told OK! magazine.

‘We split up earlier this year but started to get back on track when Mia was born in June and it’s better than ever between us now.’

Jacqueline then added: ‘Our wedding rings are firmly back on and we’re stronger than ever.’