Dan has spoken out on THOSE cheating rumours

Dan Osborne broke down in tears during a candid interview, admitting he’s considered suicide amid recent claims he cheated on wife Jacqueline Jossa.

The 27-year-old former TOWIE star claimed the allegations of cheating have impacted his mental health and left him unable to get out of bed.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa reveals having kids put strain on Dan Osbourne marriage as she opens up on cheating rumours

Dan, who shares four-year-old Ella and ten-month-old Mia with 26-year-old wife Jacqueline, referenced allegations he cheated with Love Island star Alexandra Cane earlier this year. He was also pictured on a night out with a female friend in LA last week, sparking more rumours.

Reflecting on the impact of the reports, he said: ‘Truthfully? I feel like I can’t take any more. Back in the day I made mistakes, yes, and I get harassed for it non-stop. Now it’s happening again when I’ve done nothing wrong. It’s really getting to me. If it weren’t for the kids… I honestly don’t think I’d be here.’

‘I tell you, if I didn’t have kids, I could have done something really bad by now too. I’m not being overdramatic – this is real.

GOSSIP straight to your phone! Get the latest showbiz news direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter… Your email address: Sign up now

Speaking to new! magazine he continued: ‘I’ve had so many days when I just haven’t wanted to be here. I’m at the point where I don’t even want to get out of bed.’

Meanwhile, actress Jacqueline has made a return to Instagram after taking a break from social media last week.

She shared a cryptic post last week announcing she was ‘taking some time out.’

Debuting a stunning new look, Jac can be seen looking mega glam wearing a full face of makeup teamed with voluminous locks.

Simply captioning the photo, Jacuqline penned: ‘I got you.’

Husband Dan made sure to further stamp out any rumours the pair have split, sweetly commenting: ‘Beautiful’ beneath the photo.