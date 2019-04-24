Aw, these videos are adorbs

Dan Osborne has returned from a jet set trip to LA to reunite with his kids, and has shared some super cute videos to mark the occasion.

Having spent the past week living it up in California, the 27-year-old former TOWIE star flew home to spend some time with two of his three children yesterday, five-year-old Teddy and eight-month-old baby Mia.

Dan took the tots to an indoor play area where he filmed a couple of sweet videos to share with his one million Instagram followers.

In the footage, Mia and Teddy can be seen crawling towards the camera as doting dad Dan encourages his youngest daughter to reach for a plastic ball.

The tattoo shop owner can be heard cooing: ‘Good girl, come on then! Here she comes…You got the ball, good girl!’

Meanwhile, oldest son Teddy supportively claps and cheers for his half-sister’s adorable achievement.

Dan also shares four-year-old daughter Ella with his wife Jacqueline Jossa, 26, although the pair have reportedly facing strains on their marriage following claims Dan cheated on Jac with Love Island star Alexandra Cane, 27, earlier this year.

The hunky Essex lad denied the rumours, but recently sparked speculation he was single again when he posted a cryptic comment on Instagram, hinting at a break up.

Responding to a comment from his pal Calum Best who wrote below a snap of his trip to the states to delcare the LA life ‘suits him’, Dan confessed he would love to make the move across the pond with his kids, but failed to mention wife Jacqueline…

He penned: ‘bro I love it, if I could bring the kids out here I’d live here in a heartbeat.’

Fans were quick to respond to the fact the former EastEnders actress’ hadn’t been mentioned in Dan’s USA plans, with one writing: ‘and Jaqueline I hope ❤️ you to are perfect just treat her right. Not saying you don’t but neither off you need this stress and she takes care off your babies all day everyday ❤️,’ while another added: ‘come on..and what about your wife??…’

Awks! Who knows if Dan will extend the invitation to Jacqueline…