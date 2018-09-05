Celebrity Big Brother viewers have been very moved by the emotional scenes.

A place where hours feel like days, and days feel like years. No, not the delivery time on your pizza order – the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Already full swing into a *very* controversial new series of the show, we’re sure the celebrities locked away inside CBB were delighted for some contact with the outside world – having received some letters from home.

And the tears didn’t remain on TV, as many fans have taken to social media to share their emotional reaction to Dan Osborne‘s letter – amid the allegations surrounding his troubled relationship status with wife Jacqueline Jossa.

During the latest visit to the house, the celebrities were been set a task to pick out hand-penned messages hidden under a variety of boxes, while avoiding the four hidden ‘X’’s under the same amount of containers.

Whilst the task didn’t go to plan, with Sally Morgan unfortunately picking up a letter marked ‘X’ (which meant only three housemates could be nominated to receive their letters), Dan and his fellow housemates Ryan Thomas and Gabby Allen.

Dan’s letter was penned by estranged wife Jacqueline, who helped Dan’s eldest daughter 3-year-old Ella write to her father.

The letter was then read out by Sally to a visibly emotional Dan: ‘Mummy has helped me write this letter. Mummy says you will be home soon.’

‘She said you are at work to buy us things. We are all on holiday at the moment but it’s not the same without you.’

Ella then added: ‘I miss you so very much, I can’t wait to see you. Lots of love, Mummy and Ella. PS. Mummy said Mia is looking more like you every day’.

Fans have taken to social media to comment on the incredibly moving message – with one user sharing they thought it was full of ‘many hidden meanings’ regarding Dan and Jacqueline’s recent relationship issues.

The Tweet reads: ‘Dan’s letter from @jacquelineMjos had so many hidden meanings – so emotional. Hope they work things out #cbb‘.

Other users have shared how emotional they found the scene.

Dan and Jacqueline are currently working things out after the couple decided to split during Jacq’s recent pregnancy.

After welcoming baby Mia, the pair have been trying to work things out again – with Jacqueline recently sharing that Dan will ‘always be family’.