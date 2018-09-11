The former TOWIE star opened up about 'making mistakes' in his marriage

After coming in third place on Celebrity Big Brother 2018, Dan Osborne revealed he doesn’t know if this marriage to Jacqueline Jossa is on good terms.

Opening up about his relationship with the EastEnders actress, Dan told CBB host Emma Willis that he was hoping to save his marriage now that his time in the house is over.

‘I know I am not perfect but having time in there makes you appreciate what you have’, the former TOWIE star confessed.

‘The time I have with my children, just being able to talk to them, and it also made me reflect on the things I don’t do right, like the mistakes in my marriage. It gave me a lot of time to think about how I can better everything in my life.’

When asked whether he wanted a ‘fresh start’ with his wife, the 27-year-old added: ‘I hope so, I wasn’t sure, I hope she’s still talking to me.

‘It’s changed me a lot as a person, I’ve seen what I have done wrong and all I want is a happy home for my kids and for my wife to be happy as well.’

Dan and Jacqueline, 25 – who share daughters Ella, three, and three-month-old Mia – broke up in April following allegations the Essex hunk had a fling with Love Island star and fellow CBB housemate Gabby Allen. Although both strongly deny the claims.

But while the pair aren’t officially together, mum-of-two Jacqueline indicated she was trying to get things back on track with her hubby when she shared an adorable message of support for Dan ahead of the final.

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote: ‘He’s made it to the final and I am so happy for him. Imagine if he wins.

‘He’s changed a lot of people’s opinions and deserves this moment. Please pick up the phone and vote and make it all worth it.

‘His kids miss him but to have daddy win would mean the world to them. I really hope he does. Plus did you guys not see the strip? Lol bless him!’

Despite making the decision to not attend the last show so she could look after their kids, the telly star revealed she was watching at home and went on to share another message congratulating her other half on his third place position.

Along with a photo of her nearest and dearest, Jac wrote: ‘Babies, well done Daniel’.

Let’s hope these two can get things back on track now that Dan is finally back home with his kids!