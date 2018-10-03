😍😍

Since leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house, Dan Osborne has been sharing a load of adorable family updates.

And the former TOWIE star has definitely outdone himself this week as he posted the CUTEST video of the youngest daughter he shares with wife Jacqueline Jossa.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old – who also shares three-year-old Ella with Jac – treated his fans to a clip of four-month-old Mia giggling for the first time.

As Dan can be seen holding his little one’s legs, the tot gives out the sweetest laugh as he pretends to hit himself.

Next to the clip – presumably filmed by Jacqueline – he wrote: ‘Mia’s first little laughhh 😊💗💗💗 first thing she laughs at… is kicking daddy in the face 🤨😏 they love beating daddy up! 🤣💗.’

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the video, as one replied: ‘Aww she’s so much like mummy @jacjossa 😍 xx.’

‘This little clip has had me smiling for the last 15 minutes. Such a gorgeous girl, thanks for sharing😍💗’, said another.

While a third added: ‘She is so adorable, this is the best video and She is the double of ella xx.’

Meanwhile, Dan recently opened up about his home life with Jac, 25, following their brief break-up earlier this year.

‘It’s no secret that we went through a bad patch, but we’re back together and things are really good’, he told OK! magazine.

‘We split up earlier this year but started to get back on track when Mia was born in June and it’s better than ever between us now.’

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline, 25, added: ‘Our wedding rings are firmly back on and we’re stronger than ever.’

The Essex lad then went on to say his time in CBB house gave him the time to re-think his life and what he wanted.

‘I had a lot of time in there to re-evaluate things and work out what my priorities were,’ he said.

‘Having some space made me realise how much I cherish our relationship and how much I wanted to make things work.’