Looks like Dan and Jac are living the family dream…

Dan Osborne has taken to Instagram to share some super sweet snippets of his family trip away with wife Jacqueline Jossa.

The 27-year-old former TOWIE hunk was sure to rubbish rumours he and actress Jac, 26, have separated with some mega cute insights into the pair’s caravan holiday.

The couple, who share four-year-old Ella and eight-month-old Mia, decided to take the little ones away for a bank holiday stay-cation, joined by Dan’s mum Toni and his 5-year-old son, Teddy.

This comes weeks after personal trainer Dan sparked speculation he and ex EastEnders star Jacqueline had called it quits, when he was photographed cosying up to PR pal Steph Ledigo on a night out in LA.

Uploading a series of snapshots from the caravanning hol, personal trainer Dan seemed to be loving every minute of the family fun, with he and Jacqueline looking the picture perfect parents.

Beside the adorable photos, Dan penned: ‘What a beautiful weekend it’s been with family ❤️ Just been lovely, non stop fun! And I now feel absolutely knackered 😂🤦🏼‍♂️ can’t keep up with them! Love them all so so much ❤️.’

Fans were quick to shower Dan with complimentary comments for the heartfelt post, with many praising him for showing off his wife on his social media account.

One wrote: ‘Love seeing you with your family especially with Jac! X,’ while another added: ‘Great to see photos of you and Jacqueline with your family having fun Family are the most important thing. Enjoy.’

Speaking out on the recent drama surrounding the pair, Dan recently admitted that rumours he has cheated on Jacqueline in the past have driven him to consider suicide.

Speaking to New! magazine, he admitted: ‘I feel like I can’t take any more. Back in the day I made mistakes, yes, and I get harassed for it non-stop. Now it’s happening again when I’ve done nothing wrong. It’s really getting to me. If it weren’t for the kids… I honestly don’t think I’d be here.’

‘I tell you, if I didn’t have kids, I could have done something really bad by now too. I’m not being overdramatic – this is real.’