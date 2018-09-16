Great news!

After a rocky few months, Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have confirmed that their romance is back on track with an adorable, loved-up selfie.

The couple appeared more in love than ever as they shared an intimate embrace, just days after they were spotted in a heated row.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, Dan held his wife closely as they both smiled widely for the camera, simply captioning the image with a love heart emoji.

Fans were certainly happy to see the couple back together, with one commenting: ‘Just so thrilled for u both x u are meant to be together x’.

Another said: ‘Best thing you have done so far.’

While a third added: ‘You guys are so good together, made me happy to see this’.

And a fourth gushed: ‘This melts my heart x sometimes we need to lose someone to realise just how much they mean to us’.

The couple’s loved-up display comes after it was reported they had a blazing row because Jacqueline didn’t support Dan at the Celebrity Big Brother final on Monday night.

According to The Sun, the pair clashed in a fiery phone call hours after the reality TV star was evicted from the house.

But a spokesman for Jacqueline told the paper: “She watched the Celebrity Big Brother final from a hotel with friends cheering on Dan and then they went out to celebrate his brilliant achievement.

“She was not at the final at Elstree studios as she didn’t want to be on live TV.

“Dan was upset Jacqueline wasn’t there but all was sorted amicably and the situation quickly resolved.

“Jacqueline is very proud of Dan’s recent achievements in the house.”

The couple called time on their romance back in May whilst Jacqueline was still pregnant with their second daughter, Mia. The couple also share daughter Ella.

We’re thrilled to see them back together again!