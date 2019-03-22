The TOWIE star is ignoring the drama

Dan Osborne has seemingly snubbed the drama surrounding his marriage with Jacqueline Jossa by sharing an inspirational message with his followers.

The former TOWIE star was rumoured to have split with wife of two years Jacqueline after claims he snogged Love Island star Alexandra Cane during a night out – something which he denies.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Osborne reunite as they attend his nan’s funeral following cheating allegations

But in a defiant Instagram post, now 27-year-old Dan has vowed to ‘keep smiling’ and ‘think positive’.

Alongside a photo of himself walking through Manchester, the CBB star penned: ‘Life’s too short to be anything but happy.

‘Many things can get to us and bring us down, but they’re temporary.. Keep smiling, think positive, do what makes you happy, then everything will be just fine’ 🙌🏼’

This comes after claims EastEnders star Jacqueline, 26, – who shares Ella, four, and eight-month-old Mia with Dan – ‘kicked out’ her hubby following the cheat rumours.

A source told The Sun: ‘She feels embarrassed and very angry that he would put her through the stress and decided enough was enough so kicked him out.

‘Dan is truly gutted that Jacqueline is saying it’s over. He’s really hopeful he will be able to talk her round once she calms down.

‘He’s really angry about it all and telling friends he will do whatever he can to save his marriage.’

However, it looks like Dan is back in the family home, as he posted an adorable snap of youngest daughter Mia today.

In the photo, the tot can be seen sat on her dad’s lap while wearing her pyjamas, as Dan added the caption: ‘Morning’ AW!

Actress Jacqueline has also been sharing her own family photos on Instagram, as she read Ella a bedtime story last night.

Meanwhile, Dan and Jacqueline stepped out with their wedding rings firmly on for Dan’s nan’s funeral earlier this week.

Putting on a united front, the celeb couple were pictured looking understandably solemn on as they headed out of their house for the service.

This was the first time they had appeared together in public following split claims.