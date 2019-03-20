The pair put on a united front

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa have faced a rocky few days after reports they had called things quits.

But yesterday afternoon the pair reunited to attend the funeral of TOWIE star Dan’s grandmother.

Putting on a united front Dan, 27, and his wife of two years were pictured with their weddings rings firmly on as they headed out of their home.

In photos obtained by The Sun, Jacqueline, 26, can be seen wearing a black dress, while her other half looked smart in a black suit and white shirt.

This is the first time they’ve been pictured together after Dan was rumoured to have kissed Love Island star Alexandra Cane during a night out – something which he denies.

Despite the couple ignoring split speculation, reports suggested former EastEnders star Jacqueline called time on their marriage and kicked her husband out of their family home.

Meanwhile, following an emotional day, Dan remembered his nan with a series of throwback snaps on Instagram last night.

In one sweet picture, the CBB star could be seen sitting on his grandmother’s knee as a kid, and he wrote: ‘Said our final goodbyes today to my nan.’

Another photo sees him as a teen laughing with his late relative next to the tear-jerking caption: ‘I will miss all laughs we’ve had and care that you have always shown us.’

Giving fans a glimpse of the flowers left for his nan, Dan wrote: ‘Love you nan always.’

One final post shared on Instagram sees Dan as a toddler sat with his grandmother, with fans rushing to send their condolences.

Dan made the heartbreaking announcement that his nan had passed away last month.

At the time, he shared a family photo of himself, Jacqueline, and his eldest children Teddy, five, and Ella, four.

‘Yesterday was a heartbreaking day 💔..,’ he penned.

The star continued: ‘My beautiful, strong little nanny left us for a better place where she will now be so happy to be back with grandad ❤️ miss you grandad and miss you already nan 😢 you had your funny, cheeky little character right to the end and you are just amazing!’

Before adding: ‘Thank you for everything you did for me, my brothers and for the whole family ❤️ we were so lucky to have you as our nan. I love you so much! ❤️🙏🏼’