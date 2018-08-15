The reality star is set to enter the house tomorrow

Dan Osborne has been making the most of time with his children before he reportedly enters the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The former TOWIE star revealed the adorable way he spent his final outing with son Teddy, 4, and daughter Ella, 3, yesterday as he took the little ones out for a meal and gushed about his love for them.

‘Dinner with my best friends! ❤❤❤ these two are just the cutest together!’ Dan, 27, captioned a snap of the trio together. ‘So funny and make me the happiest, proudest man on earth 💙💗🌎’

Awww. Fans thought it was pretty cute and many took the chance to wish Dan well ahead of his rumoured appearance on CBB.

‘You should be proud! You have a beautiful family!!’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘All the best of luck in Big Bro! No doubt we will see you for the gentleman that you are’

Dan – who also welcomed new baby daughter Mia with wife Jacqueline Jossa in June – looks set to enter Celebrity Big Brother 2018 tomorrow night, marking his first TV appearance since he was dropped from TOWIE in 2015.

I am so lucky!! 💙💗💗💙🌎 A post shared by Dan Osborne (@danosborneofficial) on Aug 3, 2018 at 6:56am PDT

Other stars who will reportedly join him in the house include ex-Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, TV psychic Sally Morgan and American actress Kirstie Alley.

There also could be some awkwardness for Dan as Love Island’s Gabby Allen looks set to be there too, just months after they were forced to deny allegations that they’d slept together during a bootcamp in Marbella.

Gabby, 26, revealed last week that she spoke to Jacqueline following the scandal to make it clear that nothing had happened.

‘I never thought I’d have to explain anything before because I haven’t done anything wrong so why would you have to explain anything?’ she told The Sun. ‘But then we have spoken and it was fine and you know what it’s a shame because we all got on so well.

‘It would have been nice to stay friends afterwards.

‘I only know Dan, I don’t know Jac, so I don’t know what’s going on. But Dan’s a really nice guy, we got on really well.’

This situation could surely cause some fireworks in the house…