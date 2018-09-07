OMG OMG OMG

Celebrity Big Brother housemate Dan Osborne has got people talking for a whole host of reasons this series – one being his incredible abs.

We’re assuming everyone has noticed considering he spends most of the day walking around with no top on…

And tonight’s episode is bound to get viewers hot under the collar as the former TOWIE star decides to give fellow housemate Kirstie Alley a VERY steamy strip tease.

After summoning the actress to the stage, things soon heat up as 27-year-old Dan whips out a bottle of baby oil.

While the rest of the celebs watch on in amazement, the reality star grabs Kirstie’s hands and rubs them over his toned torso.

Not done there, dad-of-three Dan – who is married to EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa – then turns around and grinds on the actress before ripping off his trousers to reveal a pair of tiny PVC pants underneath. Eeeek!

And his fellow celebs clearly can’t believe their eyes as they’re left in hysterics over the naked dance.

Gabby Allen can be seen putting her hands over her face in embarrassment and at one point, the Love Island star even shouts: ‘Oh my God’ as Dan finishes his performance in a fit of giggles.

Obviously, fans of the show have been to quick to comment on the racy preview clip shared on CBB’s Twitter, with one writing: ‘Definitely made my day’.

Another agreed: ‘Omg wow… that’s made my Friday . Kirsty is 1 lucky lady.’

While a third added: ‘Hell yes you go @DannyO you’ve just cheered me right up #FridayFeeling’.

Dan’s ridiculous abs might be a result of hours of hard work in the gym, but it turns out he doesn’t know quite as much about fitness as one might have hoped.

On Wednesday the Essex hunk – and qualified personal trainer FYI – left viewers baffled when he confessed he has no idea what a pedometer is…

Well, when you can dance like that, who cares?