Poor Dan!

Celebrity Big Brother star Dan Osborne has revealed a nasty-looking injury on Instagram today.

The former TOWIE star is known for his dedication to the gym, even creating his own fitness empire helping to train the likes of Daniel Armstrong and Ferne McCann.

But it looks like 27-year-old Dan might have taken his exercise regime a little too far this time, as he’s now managed to damaged his bicep.

Taking to his social media page, the dad-of-three can be seen sitting in his car with a sling around his neck, next to the caption: ‘Torn bicep,’ and a thumbs up emoji. Ouch!

While the reality star – who shares kids Ella, four, and one-year-old Mia with wife Jacqueline Jossa, as well as five-year-old Teddy from a previous relationship – didn’t specify how he managed to injure himself, we reckon the gym had something to do with it.

Meanwhile, Dan’s latest Insta post comes just days after he celebrated eldest daughter Ella’s fourth birthday with the rest of his family.

Giving a glimpse into the lavish bday bash, former EastEnders star Jacqueline shared a string of videos showing a wall of roses, face painting station and even a giant unicorn cake.

Writing alongside the adorable post, Jacqueline penned: ‘OKAY! My daughter is very lucky, but she deserves it all. You fill my heart baby girl. Happy 4th birthday.’

Before adding: ‘Thanks everyone that came and all the gifts Ella is playing away with them now💞🦄 wow what a p a r t y.’

Proud dad Dan also shared his own sweet message, telling his Insta followers: ‘Biggest Happy 4th Birthday to my beautiful Ella!! 💗 you are just the sweetest daughter anyone could wish for! You tell me you love me about 20 times a day and every single time it melts my heart ❤️.’

After sharing some sweet memories of his daughter, the CBB star finished the post: ‘Please don’t grow up anymore thoughhh 😁 Love you so much Squidge! 💗💗💗.’

Our hearts have officially melted!