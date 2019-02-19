Ouch! Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne reveals he’s been left in a sling after painful injury

Naomi Bartram

Poor Dan!

TAGS:

Celebrity Big Brother star Dan Osborne has revealed a nasty-looking injury on Instagram today.

The former TOWIE star is known for his dedication to the gym, even creating his own fitness empire helping to train the likes of Daniel Armstrong and Ferne McCann.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Jacqueline Jossa melts hearts with adorable tribute to husband Dan Osborne after turbulent year

But it looks like 27-year-old Dan might have taken his exercise regime a little too far this time, as he’s now managed to damaged his bicep.

Taking to his social media page, the dad-of-three can be seen sitting in his car with a sling around his neck, next to the caption: ‘Torn bicep,’ and a thumbs up emoji. Ouch!

While the reality star – who shares kids Ella, four, and one-year-old Mia with wife Jacqueline Jossa, as well as five-year-old Teddy from a previous relationship – didn’t specify how he managed to injure himself, we reckon the gym had something to do with it.

Meanwhile, Dan’s latest Insta post comes just days after he celebrated eldest daughter Ella’s fourth birthday with the rest of his family.

Giving a glimpse into the lavish bday bash, former EastEnders star Jacqueline shared a string of videos showing a wall of roses, face painting station and even a giant unicorn cake.

View this post on Instagram

OKAY! My daughter is very lucky, but she deserves it all. You fill my heart baby girl. Happy 4th birthday . I have to give the biggest thanks to @bonkerzentertainment for putting together quite frankly the best 4 year old party I have ever seen in my life. From start to finish it was amazing. I cannot recommend them enough. They are the entertainment and a lot of the decorations table decor etc all them!! They do everything!! Any super hero any princess you name it they can bring the energy to the party for sure! Thanks so much @kirstyjcurtis for amazing me and my family. I also need to thanks @tofclass_ for the world class balloons and travelling so far to help us out! Ella has taken as many as we could fit home and they made the place look truly beautiful. 💞🦄 (I’m so confused and amazed how you make them) thanks so much. Ella loves her pressie which you really didn’t need to do. You really are a touch of class💞 Thanks so much @limelightsessex for the incredible donut wall that obvs went down very well with the kids and all the adults 😂 thanks so much for the beautiful flower wall (more pics to come) and the amazing light up letters!! Sooo incredible and the loveliest people to work with! Thanks so much!!💞 Thanks everyone that came and all the gifts Ella is playing away with them now💞🦄 wow what a p a r t y

A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on

Writing alongside the adorable post, Jacqueline penned: ‘OKAY! My daughter is very lucky, but she deserves it all. You fill my heart baby girl. Happy 4th birthday.’

Before adding: ‘Thanks everyone that came and all the gifts Ella is playing away with them now💞🦄 wow what a p a r t y.’

Proud dad Dan also shared his own sweet message, telling his Insta followers: ‘Biggest Happy 4th Birthday to my beautiful Ella!! 💗 you are just the sweetest daughter anyone could wish for! You tell me you love me about 20 times a day and every single time it melts my heart ❤️.’

View this post on Instagram

Biggest Happy 4th Birthday to my beautiful Ella!! 💗 you are just the sweetest daughter anyone could wish for! You tell me you love me about 20 times a day and every single time it melts my heart ❤️ You are the best big sister to Mia and the best little sister to Teddy! You are just the best!! 💗 so funny and so loving 💗 Love when you’re supposed to sleep in your bed by yourself like a big girl and you whisper “daddy, can you come and cuddle me for a little while” 😊 then you fall asleep with your arm around my neck every time 😊💗 please don’t grow up anymore thoughhh 😁 Love you so much Squidge! 💗💗💗

A post shared by Dan Osborne (@danosborneofficial) on

After sharing some sweet memories of his daughter, the CBB star finished the post: ‘Please don’t grow up anymore thoughhh 😁 Love you so much Squidge! 💗💗💗.’

Our hearts have officially melted!