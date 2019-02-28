The Essex star has shared an emotional tribute

Dan Osborne has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his nan after she passed away yesterday.

The former TOWIE star took to Instagram this morning with a string of sweet pictures remembering her life alongside other members of his family.

In the first snap, 27-year-old Dan can be seen cuddling up to his grandmother as well as wife Jacqueline Jossa and his two eldest children Teddy, five, and Ella, four.

Penning an emotional caption, the Celebrity Big Brother star – who is also dad to eight-month-old Mia – wrote: ‘Yesterday was a heartbreaking day 💔.. My beautiful, strong little nanny left us for a better place where she will now be so happy to be back with grandad ❤️.

‘Miss you grandad and miss you already nan 😢 you had your funny, cheeky little character right to the end and you are just amazing! Thank you for everything you did for me, my brothers and for the whole family ❤️ we were so lucky to have you as our nan.’

He then sweetly added: ‘I love you so much! ❤️🙏🏼’

Another photo in the post sees Dan’s nan beaming for the camera as she puts her arms around her great grandchildren.

While a third picture seemingly shows the star’s late grandparents cuddling up for their own snap.

Following the tragic news, fans have been quick to send their condolences to Dan, with one writing: ‘May she rest in peace. Much love to you and the family at this very difficult time xxx’

‘Sending thoughts to u all at this sad time x,’ said another, while a third commented: ‘So sorry for your loss @danosborneofficial Thoughts are with you and all your family x @jacjossa.’

And a fourth added: ‘Deepest condolences to you all @danosborneofficial @jacjossa 🙏💜.’

Sending our love to Dan and the whole family.