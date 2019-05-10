Aw, so cute!

Dan Osborne has penned an emotional tribute to his three young children, reflecting on life as a father with a heartfelt social media post.

Taking to Instagram to share the sweet details of fatherhood with his one million followers, the former TOWIE hunk posted an adorable snap of his youngest daughter, ten-month-old Mia, asleep on his shoulder.

Captioning the cute photograph, the 27-year-old fitness pro wrote: ‘There is no better feeling than this 😊💗 can’t believe how lucky I am to have had 3 babies to cuddle during naps 🙌🏼❤️ Reallyyyyy don’t want Mia to grow up though haha want her to stay a baby! 😄.’

Dan also shares four-year-old daughter Ella with his wife Jacqueline Jossa, 26, as well as being daddy to five-year-old Teddy, who was born to his ex girlfriend Megan Tomlin.

The reality star continued the honest message, making a nod to his other two little ones.

He wrote: ‘so blessed to have 3 beautiful healthy, happy children. Had my 3rd baby at 26 years old, which may seem young but it’s how I always wanted it, always wanted to be a young dad, more time on this planet with my munchkins 😊❤️.’

The sweet acknowledgement to his kids comes after Dan spoke out on the struggles he and Jacqueline face within their marriage.

The pair hit headlines earlier this year when Dan was reported to have cheated on Jac, allegedly kissing Love Island star Alexandra Cane, 27, on a night out.

Dan has denied the accusations, but sparked more speculation when he was photographed looking cosy with blonde PR pal Steph Ledigo during a recent trip to LA.

Speaking to new! magazine for the candid interview, Dan claimed his wife receives hundreds of messages a day, telling her to leave him.

He said: ‘People want to see Jac leave. They want to see me without my kids. They want to destroy me.

‘She’s just at the point where she’s had enough of it,’ he added.

‘She’s only human. She feels like those stories make her look stupid.

‘So many people who believe them message her online, saying “leave that piece of s**t” – she’s hearing that hundreds of times a day. It plays on her mind. It’s sending her mind crazy.’