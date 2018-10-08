He even had an edible doughnut wall!

Fans of Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa were over the moon for the married couple, after they managed to get their relationship back on track following Dan’s return home from CBB.

Ahead of the arrival of their second daughter, baby Mia, the future of the couple was thrown into jeopardy – as they briefly split in an attempt to amend married tensions.

Following 27-year-old Dan’s stint in the Big Brother house, however, both he and 25-year-old Jaq have confirmed they’re officially back on track.

So much so, the Eastenders actress even threw her husband a belated Big Brother themed welcome home party – despite having him home for over four weeks!

Taking to her Instagram, the mother-of-two has revealed the incredible decor of their celebrations- which included a white rose flower wall and huge LED letters reading Dan’s name

Before directing followers to the companies who helped with the special do, Jacqueline shared: ‘So I threw @danosborneofficial a little welcome home and well done on big brother party.. it went amazing.’

Taking to her Instagram story, Jaq also shared a range of snaps which documented the event.

And it’s fair to say the celebrations were darn sweet, as Jaq revealed an almighty selection of cakes and bakes for guests to indulge in!

In one snap, the soap star babe revealed the first baked good option – a selection of CBB themed mini cupcakes.

Of course, it’s not a party till there’s at least one big sponge – and Jacqueline certainly has great taste in cakes!

Check out Dan’s unreal three-tiered cake – complete with decorative chocolate shavings, buttons, butter icing and trademark CBB eyes!

Completing the holy trinity, Jaq also revealed guests could also indulge in a doughnut wall. Unveiling the edible DIY onto her story, Dan and Jaq’s eldest daughter Ella smiled for the cute snap.

Jaq looked lovely and relaxed at the event, posing with her pal in front of the pastel coloured flower wall.

Dan also appeared to enjoy his belated party, as he smiled for his own snap on Jaq’s story.

If only every party could have three different types of cake, eh?! Send us an invite next time, you two.