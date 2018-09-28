Who's excited? 🙋

What could be better than watching a bunch of celebs skate around an ice rink in sparkly costumes trying not to fall on their faces? Enter Dancing On Ice…

Britain’s favourite ice-based reality show might not be back on our telly screens until January, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start speculating which brave stars might be joining the line-up this year.

And ITV haven’t been doing much to squash rumours, as the competition’s official Instagram account has also begun teasing us with some major clues. Including cryptic messages like THIS…

So, as we get ready to welcome Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to the ice once more, let’s see who could be joining them…

Dancing On Ice 2018: Gemma Collins

The TOWIE favourite is said to have signed up after receiving a ‘big offer’ and if we know The GC, she’s definitely going to be the star of the show.

‘Gemma was one of the first names they wanted to sign,’ a show source said.

‘They made her a big offer and are confident she will be one of the stars of the show this year. They think viewers will love to see her show off her dancing skills, particularly as Strictly turned her down.’

PLEASE tell us this one is true.

Dancing On Ice 2018: Wes Nelson

Fresh from the Love Island villa, it looks like finalist Wes Nelson could be about to swap those tiny swimming shorts for ice skates.

Following in Kem Cetinay’s footsteps, an insider told The Sun Online: ‘Wes has boundless energy and he’s already displayed great rhythm on Love Island, so Dancing On Ice execs thought he’d be a great choice for the series.

‘He has a huge social media following and bosses know that a lot of Love Island fans will be desperate to see how he does.’

Oh yeah, and this photo has only fuelled rumours…

Dancing On Ice 2018: Dani Dyer

Wes isn’t the only Love Island star to be rumoured this year, as winner Dani has also hit the headlines after reportedly being offered £100,000 to join.

The reality star – who fell in love with boyfriend Jack Fincham on the show – is apparently in high demand, after a source revealed to the Daily Star: ‘They are breaking the bank to get her on board. And they are hoping a six-figure deal will be enough to tempt her.’