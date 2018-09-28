Who's excited? 🙋
What could be better than watching a bunch of celebs skate around an ice rink in sparkly costumes trying not to fall on their faces? Enter Dancing On Ice…
Britain’s favourite ice-based reality show might not be back on our telly screens until January, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start speculating which brave stars might be joining the line-up this year.
And ITV haven’t been doing much to squash rumours, as the competition’s official Instagram account has also begun teasing us with some major clues. Including cryptic messages like THIS…
So, as we get ready to welcome Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to the ice once more, let’s see who could be joining them…
Dancing On Ice 2018: Gemma Collins
The TOWIE favourite is said to have signed up after receiving a ‘big offer’ and if we know The GC, she’s definitely going to be the star of the show.
‘Gemma was one of the first names they wanted to sign,’ a show source said.
‘They made her a big offer and are confident she will be one of the stars of the show this year. They think viewers will love to see her show off her dancing skills, particularly as Strictly turned her down.’
PLEASE tell us this one is true.
Dancing On Ice 2018: Wes Nelson
Fresh from the Love Island villa, it looks like finalist Wes Nelson could be about to swap those tiny swimming shorts for ice skates.
Following in Kem Cetinay’s footsteps, an insider told The Sun Online: ‘Wes has boundless energy and he’s already displayed great rhythm on Love Island, so Dancing On Ice execs thought he’d be a great choice for the series.
‘He has a huge social media following and bosses know that a lot of Love Island fans will be desperate to see how he does.’
Oh yeah, and this photo has only fuelled rumours…
Dancing On Ice 2018: Dani Dyer
Wes isn’t the only Love Island star to be rumoured this year, as winner Dani has also hit the headlines after reportedly being offered £100,000 to join.
The reality star – who fell in love with boyfriend Jack Fincham on the show – is apparently in high demand, after a source revealed to the Daily Star: ‘They are breaking the bank to get her on board. And they are hoping a six-figure deal will be enough to tempt her.’
Dancing On Ice 2018: Richard Blackwood
Eagle-eyed viewers turned into inspectors again when DOI teased another one of it’s celebrity recruits…
The teaser snap shows a shirtless man holding ice cubes – and the tattoos on his torso reportedly match those of EastEnders star Richard.
The caption reads: ‘Now, now, ladies. Eyes on the ice, please. #DancingOnIce,’ and it’s received a load of comments along the lines of: ‘Definitely Richard Blackwood.’ Hmm…
Dancing On Ice 2018: Brian McFadden
We’re still not over the news that Westlife will be reportedly be reuniting without Brian next year – but on the bright side, this means he’s all but confirmed for the Dancing On Ice line-up.
A source told The Sun: ‘Brian is about to sign on the dotted line and is really looking forward to being part of the show.’
Dancing On Ice 2018: Emma Atkins
Fans are convinced the Emmerdale actress has joined the show after the corner of a woman’s face was posted on Instagram.
The caption read: ‘Twelve new celebs and a LOT of sparkle. #DancingOnIce prep is well underway, but who’s in the make-up chair…?’
While the snap only shows a few curly locks of blonde hair, fans rushed to the post to point out how much it looks Emma who plays Charity Dingle in the ITV soap.
‘It’s Charity from Emmerdale,’ wrote one, while a second agreed: ‘Looks like Emma Atkins from Emmerdale.’
Dancing On Ice 2018: Gaby Roslin
While many followers were convinced the mysterious blonde lady is Emma, others have speculated that it could be BBC presenter Gaby instead.
Posting underneath the snap, one fan questioned: ‘It looks like Gaby Roslin to me.’