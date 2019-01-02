Dancing on Ice 2019: Gemma Collins showcases dramatic weight loss after gruelling training sessions

Looking good, Gem!

Dancing on Ice 2019 doesn’t start until this weekend, but it seems that Gemma Collins has already managed to shed some pounds.

In a new Instagram post, The Only Way Is Essex star stunned fans with a photo flaunting her recent weight loss thanks to her training sessions ahead of the ITV show.

The reality TV star certainly cuts a slimmer figure in the pic as she wears a figure-hugging black jumpsuit and red high heels, topped off with a belt nipping her in at the waist and black hat.

‘2019….I’m coming for YA,’ GC wrote alongside the image, which has amassed almost 90,000 likes since it was posted two days ago.

Fans were quick to congratulate the 37-year-old on her hard work, with one commenting: ‘Gemma well done girl you look fab.’

Another wrote: ‘Looking AMAZING GC!!!!! Keep up the great work,’ while a third added: ‘You look amazing well done Gemma xx.’

It looks like Gemma has been putting in some serious work as she previously told The Sun last month that she’s already dropped two dress sizes while training for the ITV reality show.

At the launch of Dancing on Ice, Gemma revealed how she shed the pounds, saying: ‘I’ve dropped two dress sizes already but it doesn’t matter how slim my body gets my face always carries weight.

‘Everything has just gone down but the minute this show ends I’m getting my boobs lifted.

‘I just seem to have lost weight off my top bit and my boobs have just gone south so basically yeah, the minute the show ends I’m getting my boobs uplifted.’

She also spoke about her aim to lose more weight throughout the show, adding: ‘I couldn’t have really had it done at a better time as I would have lost a bit more on this.

‘[Then] Get on a beach in Dubai, get papped and drink a Pina Colada.’

Well done Gemma, although we think you look fab whatever your size!

Taken from our sister site, Woman.