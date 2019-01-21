Holly has shared the rare snap on social media...

Following her hugely successful I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! stint alongside Declan Donnelly, balance in the showbiz world has finally been restored – with Holly Willoughby returning to co-star Phillip Schofield’s side.

The much-loved duo officially back together and braving the chill whilst fronting the brand new series of Dancing on Ice.

Taking to the rink for their regular Sunday spot yesterday, 37-year-old Holly snubbed the on-ice drama – opting instead to enjoy some quality time with her daughter…

Revealing she’d brought Belle to work for the evening, Holly managed to capture the adorable moment the seven-year-old met Grease acting legend Didi Conn.

Didi, who is famed for her iconic role of Frenchie, appears to have hit it off with Belle as the new friends skip through set hand-in-hand together.

Captioning the adorable snap, Holly, who is also the mother of Harry, seven, and Chester, four, revealed the moment had been the ‘highlight of her life’.

‘My little pink lady with an actual pink lady!!! Highlight of the night possible my life. Didi Conn you are a truly lovely lady,’ Holly shared.

As expected, the snap has gone down a treat with followers of the best-loved TV personality.

‘Awww amazing!,’ shared one follower, whilst another added: ‘What a lovely role model for your daughter to look up to!’

There has been some serious frosty claims surrounding the current batch of DOI stars, with the GC even launching an on-air tirade during yesterday’s show.

After a week of diva claims, Gemma Collins appeared to loose her cool once and for all – coming to blows with panelist Jason Gardiner, who sadly gave her a low score for Sunday’s performance.

After an upset Gemma accused Jason of selling a story about her to the press, Holly managed to diffuse the situation with a very funny comment.

Revealing it was time for Melody Thornton to take to the ice, Holly quipped back at the bad blood.

‘Well it is time for the final skating star of the night and it’s our Pussycat Doll.

‘Let’s get the inside story as she skates to a song from West Side Story, nobody sold that story that’s for sure,’ she joked.