Well, this is awkward!

Megan Barton-Hanson was every bit the doting girlfriend when she went to watch Wes Nelson perform on Dancing On Ice last night.

But we’re not sure she’ll be welcomed back to the rink with open arms anytime soon, as now the Love Island babe has sent a fiery message of warning to her boyfriend’s onscreen skating partner.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Megan Barton-Hanson debuts dramatic new hairdo – as she prepares to ‘strip naked’ on TV for surprise reason

Taking to Instagram, Meg shared a sassy photo of herself along with a lengthy comment accusing ice-skating pro Vanessa Bauer of recently breaking up with her boyfriend just ‘to get headlines’.

The reality star said: ‘@vanessabauer_skates love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your first performance with my boyfriend.

‘You’ve never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL.’

Not stopping their, Meg finally added: ‘Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe,’ followed by a kissing face emoji. Er… awkward!

This comes after Vanessa announced her split from longterm boyfriend Louis Nathaniel last night after two-and-a-half years together.

Although rumours have suggested Louis was concerned about Vanessa and Wes ‘growing close’ during ITV filming, Love Island finalist Wes has since rubbished the claims.

After fans accused Megan of looking ‘sour’ during his performance on Sunday, Wes shared a message of his own on Insta reading: ‘Give the damn girl a break. I can assure you she’s fully supportive of me and my career. She’s human and can’t smile two hours in a row.’

And another which added: ‘Oh and give it a rest with this Dancing On Ice curse b***ocks as well, it’s laughable.’

Unfortunately, it looks like the drama has only just started, as Gemma Collins‘ skating partner Matt Evers has also got involved by making some cutting comments during a radio interview today.

Speaking about Megan on Heart Breakfast, he said: ‘She did look a little bit sour last night.

‘Be supportive of your boyfriend. You know, he’s working his little tail off right now and he was fantastic.’

Does anyone else feel like they’re watching an episode of Love Island?